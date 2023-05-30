Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab visits Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab, Nabila Hakim Khan on Tuesday arrived in Bahawalpur and conducted a hearing into applications lodged by the women in respect of harassment at the workplace and inherited property matters.

Nabila Hakim Khan conducted a hearing into the applications at the Regional Ombudsman Office Bahawalpur.

She conducted hearing into several applications lodged to seek justice pertaining to different matters including harassment at the workplace and property matters.

The applicants submitted that they were not given property rights from the property of their parents. On the occasion, she directed the officials concerned and the departments concerned to ensure the provision of due property rights to the affected women.

She also issued directives on the applications, directing the officials concerned to ensure the stoppage of incidentsof harassment at workplace against the women.