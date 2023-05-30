UrduPoint.com

Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab Visits Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab visits Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab, Nabila Hakim Khan on Tuesday arrived in Bahawalpur and conducted a hearing into applications lodged by the women in respect of harassment at the workplace and inherited property matters.

Nabila Hakim Khan conducted a hearing into the applications at the Regional Ombudsman Office Bahawalpur.

She conducted hearing into several applications lodged to seek justice pertaining to different matters including harassment at the workplace and property matters.

The applicants submitted that they were not given property rights from the property of their parents. On the occasion, she directed the officials concerned and the departments concerned to ensure the provision of due property rights to the affected women.

She also issued directives on the applications, directing the officials concerned to ensure the stoppage of incidentsof harassment at workplace against the women.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab Bahawalpur Women From

Recent Stories

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave o ..

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave of Innovation in Education&#039 ..

17 minutes ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sh ..

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

28 minutes ago
 OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

28 minutes ago
 "The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Ma ..

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Includ ..

32 minutes ago
 Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move ..

Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move for Yasin Malik’s sentence

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.