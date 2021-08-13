UrduPoint.com

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary For Serving Country Continuously

Fri 13th August 2021

Provincial parliamentary secretary for serving country continuously

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary for Information & Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Friday said that 'Independence Day' is a day to renew the pledge of serving homeland continuously.

He said purpose to observe the Independence Day was to commemorate the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for getting a separate country.

Qureshi expressed these views while addressing a Youth Independence Day festival held at E-library here.

He said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and added that they were celebrating independence day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international fora vibrantly as an ambassador of Kashmir and unveiled the real face of India before the world.

Later, the national songs competitions was also conducted among the students.

