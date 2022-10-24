Provincial President JUI-F meets Governor Sindh

Provincial President of Jamiat Ulama Islam (F) Moulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro met Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial President of Jamiat Ulama islam (F) Moulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro met Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Monday.

Promotion of inter-faith harmony, role of religious parties in the national politics and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said a statement.

On the occasion, the governor said the role of religious parties is important in the formation of a welfare society, in this regard, measures were being taken for the promotion of inter-faith harmony.

He further said the religious parties have promoted harmony while Islamic traditions are proving important in public welfare.

Moulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro said that he is with the government in the welfare measures for the common man.