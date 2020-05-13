(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday urged government to take measures for resolving problems of contractors.

In a telephonic meeting with contractors association of Wali Bagh Charsadda, the ANP provincial president said that contractors too had been affected like other segments of the society due to lockdown and the government should take measures for mitigating their sufferings.

He said that development activities could not be boosted in the construction sector without support of contractors, so the government was needed to take steps for resolving their problems.

Aimal Wali Khan was of the view that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) should remit renewal fee of contractors' licenses besides granting two years extension in their expiration date.

He said that construction sector played pivotal role in development of a country and such relief-oriented measures would give impetus to development process.