Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha terms corruption refraining oath as surprising

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 07:06 PM
Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has termed the KP government’s decision to take oath from government employees to refrain them from corruption as surprising
He further termed the move a ridiculous and failed attempt to deceive the public, stating it is the ample evidence of the alarming level of corruption in the province, said a press release issued here on Monday.
The PPP leader that if the government was really serious about eradicating corruption, then it should first hold its corrupt ministers, advisors, and bureaucrats accountable. But, the unfortunate reality is that a government deeply involved in corruption itself never hold real accountability.
Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha further stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are well aware of how the province’s resources have been looted over the years.
From the BRT project to the billion Tree Tsunami, every major initiative of the PTI government is tainted of corruption, yet no action has been taken.
Instead, the government has continuously protected corrupt individuals and misused institutions like NAB for its own interests.
He emphasized that the prevention of corruption among government employees requires strict laws and stern oversight, not mere a symbolic oath. If the government is seriously committed to fighting corruption, then it must start accountability from the top, ensuring that those responsible for large-scale corruption face justice.
President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vowed that the party will continue its struggle against corruption at all levels and will take every necessary step to safeguard the rights of the people.
He assured that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will no longer be deceived and will hold this corrupt government accountable for its actions.
