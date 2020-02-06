Provincial Qirat, Hifz competition from Feb11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department Thursday announced to hold provincial level Qirat and Hifz competition from February11 to February13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department Thursday announced to hold provincial level Qirat and Hifz competition from February11 to February13.

The competition would be held Eidgah Auditorium.

Hifz competition (Male) would be held on February 11, Qirat competition (Male) on February 12 and Hifz and Qirat competition (Female) would be held on February.

The contestants have been directed to bring their qualification documents on the competition day.