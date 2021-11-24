Provincial regime taking possible steps for welfare of people in province: Commissioner Zhob Division

Commissioner Zhob Division Shahidullah Khan on Wednesday said that provincial government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people and was spending huge amount of money on development projects in remote and backward areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Shahidullah Khan on Wednesday said that provincial government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people and was spending huge amount of money on development projects in remote and backward areas.

He said it would help in providing facilities to the people, the government budget was the asset of the people saying we would spend the budget for the benefit of the people and could not approve any unnecessary projects.

He expressed these views while talking to the participants on the occasion of the meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Zhob Division Muhammad Ayub, Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr. Atiq-ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Qila Saifullah Hafiz Qasim, Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdullah Khosa, Deputy Divisional officers of various departments including Commissioner Musakhel Yasir Hussain, Director Local Government Sajid Naeem, SEB & R Abdul Raziq Ghalzai, Assistant Director Mehsood Ahmad Khan, Chief Officers of District Councils and Municipal Committees..

Division of all district councils and municipal committees' development and Non-development Budgets of the projects was planed and procurement of necessary machinery were discussed in the meeting which were briefed by the concerned officers and their need was clarified.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Zhob Division Shahidullah Khan said that local bodies were the backbone in the development of any area, if they spend their budget honestly on appropriate projects, public problems could be overcome to some extent, especially in urban areas for sanitation, street lights and other necessary works, but there was no shortage of resources.

There is a need for timely and proper use which will also enhance the beauty of the cities, he added.

In the meeting, the chief officer of each district council and municipal committee gave briefing details regarding their development and non-development and also explained the issues. Appropriate and necessary projects were approved after discussion and unnecessary projects were rejected in the meeting.

On this occasion, Commissioner Zhob Division Shahidullah Khan directed that all Deputy Commissioners and local government officers should keep a close watch on the works under construction.