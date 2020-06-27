UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Regime With Cooperation Of Central Tackling COVID-19, Locust Attack In Balochistan: Shahwni

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Provincial regime with cooperation of Central tackling COVID-19, locust attack in Balochistan: Shahwni

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday said that incumbent provincial government was coping with the challenge of the coronavirus and locust attack in well manner for which the Federal regime, Pakistan Army, NDMA and other stakeholders were cooperating fully with the province.

Talking to APP here, he said the number of coronavirus patients has exceeded 10,000 but now the number of pandemic virus patients was gradually declining and the rate of the coronavirus recovery is 38% which is good news for the province.

He said the number of coronavirus deaths in the province recorded 113 till today while the number of possible community-based deaths is 75 adding that the Balochistan government has launched a special operation with the help of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to tackle challenges such as locusts attack by continuasly carrying anti-Spray against locusts for eradication of them in respective areas of province so far spray of thousands of acres of land have been completed in the areas.

Replying to a question, Liaquat Shahwani said that a flight operation was launched to bring back the Overseas Balochistanis stranded abroad and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking measures in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Army Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

6 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister for making functional Culture & ..

3 minutes ago

NTHRI Shankiyari imports Olive oil extraction plan ..

3 minutes ago

Flood control room setup to deal with any emergenc ..

3 minutes ago

Policeman martyred in line of duty laid to rest

3 minutes ago

1,000 poor patients provided financial relief unde ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.