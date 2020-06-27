Provincial regime with cooperation of Central tackling COVID-19, locust attack in Balochistan: Shahwni

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday said that incumbent provincial government was coping with the challenge of the coronavirus and locust attack in well manner for which the Federal regime, Pakistan Army, NDMA and other stakeholders were cooperating fully with the province.

Talking to APP here, he said the number of coronavirus patients has exceeded 10,000 but now the number of pandemic virus patients was gradually declining and the rate of the coronavirus recovery is 38% which is good news for the province.

He said the number of coronavirus deaths in the province recorded 113 till today while the number of possible community-based deaths is 75 adding that the Balochistan government has launched a special operation with the help of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to tackle challenges such as locusts attack by continuasly carrying anti-Spray against locusts for eradication of them in respective areas of province so far spray of thousands of acres of land have been completed in the areas.

Replying to a question, Liaquat Shahwani said that a flight operation was launched to bring back the Overseas Balochistanis stranded abroad and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking measures in this regard.