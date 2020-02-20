Provincial rights, interests to be ensured in Saindak Copper, Gold project: Chief Minister

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday said the provincial government wanted to ensure rights and interests of the province under the extension of lease agreement for Saindak Copper and Gold project

CHAGAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday said the provincial government wanted to ensure rights and interests of the province under the extension of lease agreement for Saindak Copper and Gold project.

The chief minister made a detailed review of the matters of Saindak Copper and Gold project during his visit to the mining site.

He said "It was decided that the committee comprising the provincial authorities concerned would convene a meeting with the officials of the Chinese company and make recommendations for the extension of the lease agreement." The chief minister was briefed by the officials of the Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), a Chinese company working on the project, regarding the project issues.

He directed the Chinese Company to come forward with better suggestions for the extension of lease of the project.

He said no decision regarding Balochistan resources would be made in emergency and all aspects of the mineral resource agreements would be reviewed in detail and decisions would be made with mutual consent and confidence.

During the meeting with the local elders, the CM said that he was well aware of the backwardness of Chagai district.

He said that Chagai was considered to be one of the regions rich in most precious minerals due to its geographical location.

The chief minister assured the local masses that all the basic issues of Chagai District would be resolved on priority basis and the natural resources of the area would be utilized for the development and welfare of the local people.

Saindak was an important mineral resource project of Balochistan, Jam Kamal said and added that the lease would be extended after holding a thorough discussion on mining of copper and gold deposits in the province.

The secretary minerals briefed the CM regarding the mining sector. Provincial Minister Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani was also present on the occasion.