UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Rights, Interests To Be Ensured In Saindak Copper, Gold Project: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:03 PM

Provincial rights, interests to be ensured in Saindak Copper, Gold project: Chief Minister

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday said the provincial government wanted to ensure rights and interests of the province under the extension of lease agreement for Saindak Copper and Gold project

CHAGAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday said the provincial government wanted to ensure rights and interests of the province under the extension of lease agreement for Saindak Copper and Gold project.

The chief minister made a detailed review of the matters of Saindak Copper and Gold project during his visit to the mining site.

He said "It was decided that the committee comprising the provincial authorities concerned would convene a meeting with the officials of the Chinese company and make recommendations for the extension of the lease agreement." The chief minister was briefed by the officials of the Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), a Chinese company working on the project, regarding the project issues.

He directed the Chinese Company to come forward with better suggestions for the extension of lease of the project.

He said no decision regarding Balochistan resources would be made in emergency and all aspects of the mineral resource agreements would be reviewed in detail and decisions would be made with mutual consent and confidence.

During the meeting with the local elders, the CM said that he was well aware of the backwardness of Chagai district.

He said that Chagai was considered to be one of the regions rich in most precious minerals due to its geographical location.

The chief minister assured the local masses that all the basic issues of Chagai District would be resolved on priority basis and the natural resources of the area would be utilized for the development and welfare of the local people.

Saindak was an important mineral resource project of Balochistan, Jam Kamal said and added that the lease would be extended after holding a thorough discussion on mining of copper and gold deposits in the province.

The secretary minerals briefed the CM regarding the mining sector. Provincial Minister Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister China Company Visit Chagai SITE Gold All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

20 minutes ago

Sindh High Court asks Election Commission of Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

Sufis spread peace, tolerance and harmony: Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Software giant SAP shuts India offices after swine ..

2 minutes ago

Railways completes 14 projects during this year, S ..

2 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Interior Ministers of Saudi Arabia ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.