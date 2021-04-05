UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial RTI Implementation Committee Meeting Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Provincial RTI implementation committee meeting held

A meeting of the provincial implementation committee under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari, was held here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting of the provincial implementation committee under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari, was held here on Monday.

This committee was set up on the direction of the Lahore High Court with a view to ensure effective implementation of the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013 in all government institutions.

This committee was to review the steps taken to improve the work of public information officers. The Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir gave a briefing on various objectives of the Punjab Information Commission and the Provincial RTI Implementation committee.

He apprised about proposals for digitization of the Right to Information Act 2013, establishment of RTI Courts in the Commission and amendments in the law to improve the performance of the Punjab Information Commission.

The Additional Chief Secretary directed to implement the proposed amendments in the law as soon as possible. For the implementation of RTI court in the Punjab Information Commission, it was essential to amend the law.

The meeting also nominated the Information and Culture department as the focal point for the provincial RTI Committee which would be empowered to convey all the decisions of the committee to the concerned departments and submit its report to the committee.

The additional chief secretary also directed to convene a monthly meeting of the Provincial RTI Implementation Committee.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Punjab All Government Court

Recent Stories

FM Lavrov due on Tuesday to discuss ways to broade ..

13 minutes ago

Govt not scared of PDM: Fawad

13 minutes ago

Pre-budget session of GB Assembly concludes

13 minutes ago

Malta to Resume Air Traffic With Libya, Reopen Emb ..

16 minutes ago

Amendments to Zakat Act necessary to bring transpa ..

16 minutes ago

More than 1,800 prisoners escape after attack on N ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.