Provincial RTI implementation committee meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting of the provincial implementation committee under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari, was held here on Monday.

This committee was set up on the direction of the Lahore High Court with a view to ensure effective implementation of the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013 in all government institutions.

This committee was to review the steps taken to improve the work of public information officers. The Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir gave a briefing on various objectives of the Punjab Information Commission and the Provincial RTI Implementation committee.

He apprised about proposals for digitization of the Right to Information Act 2013, establishment of RTI Courts in the Commission and amendments in the law to improve the performance of the Punjab Information Commission.

The Additional Chief Secretary directed to implement the proposed amendments in the law as soon as possible. For the implementation of RTI court in the Punjab Information Commission, it was essential to amend the law.

The meeting also nominated the Information and Culture department as the focal point for the provincial RTI Committee which would be empowered to convey all the decisions of the committee to the concerned departments and submit its report to the committee.

The additional chief secretary also directed to convene a monthly meeting of the Provincial RTI Implementation Committee.