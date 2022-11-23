UrduPoint.com

Provincial Secretaries Informed About Serious Life Threats In PTI's Long March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Provincial secretaries informed about serious life threats in PTI's long march

The Interior Ministry citing intelligence reports has informed the chief secretaries of all provinces about serious threats to life of former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, as well as the general public participating in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Interior Ministry citing intelligence reports has informed the chief secretaries of all provinces about serious threats to life of former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, as well as the general public participating in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march.

The letter forwarded to the provincial chief secretaries said "Imran Khan and the people's lives are at risk in the long march." The threat of a terror attack during PTI long march has also been mentioned in the letter.

The ministry has also written a letter to PTI in this regard and said from time to time it had been conveying threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources to the life of Imran Khan to the party leadership.

It may be mentioned here that in view of these threats, Federal Government has already provided a bulletproof vehicle and deployed Police and Civil Armed Forces during his stay in Islamabad.

However, currently, Imran was in Lahore while the participants of the long march have traveled to Rawat and were close to Rawalpindi.

The letter said despite repeated requests to pay heed to the threat alerts issued over the last few months in general, and in the context of the protest in Rawalpindi on November 26 in particular, the party leadership seemed oblivious to the situation.

It once again requested that the security situation prevailing in the country may be kept in view and asked PTl leadership to consider the possibility of postponing public gatherings like the one planned in Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Police Interior Ministry Long March Vehicle Rawalpindi May November All From Government

Recent Stories

All Ukraine's NPPs, Most TPPs, HPPs Temporarily De ..

All Ukraine's NPPs, Most TPPs, HPPs Temporarily De-Energized on Wednesday - Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Motive behind Pindi-March is to influence appointm ..

Motive behind Pindi-March is to influence appointment process: Rana Ihsan

1 minute ago
 Leghari chairs 2nd ministerial committee meeting

Leghari chairs 2nd ministerial committee meeting

1 minute ago
 Robbers gang busted, Rs 11 mln recovered

Robbers gang busted, Rs 11 mln recovered

8 minutes ago
 European Space Agency adopts budget of nearly 17 b ..

European Space Agency adopts budget of nearly 17 bn euros

8 minutes ago
 Fans hope Glazer era is over as Manchester United ..

Fans hope Glazer era is over as Manchester United owners consider sale

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.