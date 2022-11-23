(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Interior Ministry citing intelligence reports has informed the chief secretaries of all provinces about serious threats to life of former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, as well as the general public participating in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march.

The letter forwarded to the provincial chief secretaries said "Imran Khan and the people's lives are at risk in the long march." The threat of a terror attack during PTI long march has also been mentioned in the letter.

The ministry has also written a letter to PTI in this regard and said from time to time it had been conveying threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources to the life of Imran Khan to the party leadership.

It may be mentioned here that in view of these threats, Federal Government has already provided a bulletproof vehicle and deployed Police and Civil Armed Forces during his stay in Islamabad.

However, currently, Imran was in Lahore while the participants of the long march have traveled to Rawat and were close to Rawalpindi.

The letter said despite repeated requests to pay heed to the threat alerts issued over the last few months in general, and in the context of the protest in Rawalpindi on November 26 in particular, the party leadership seemed oblivious to the situation.

It once again requested that the security situation prevailing in the country may be kept in view and asked PTl leadership to consider the possibility of postponing public gatherings like the one planned in Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident.