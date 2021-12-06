Provincial secretaries should play role to facilitate masses: CM Bizenjo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday said top officers of different departments should play their role to address people's issue in the province and officials' affairs should also not be delayed.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of all provincial sectors of secretaries at CM Secretariat here.

The CM said that the purpose of today's meeting was to inform the officers that it was government's priority to ensure welfare of common man through better governance Achieving this goal is not possible without the cooperation of the secretaries, he said adding the secretaries were responsible and respectable officers.

"I hoped that they will become my team and play their part in development of Balochistan." Bizengo said, adding " We have our own traditions in which we respect each other saying all secretaries would receive full respect from me and my office." The province does not run by one person but all the institutions' officers have to work together for the interest of the province and masses, he noted.

He said most of the time in offices was spent in meetings, briefings and presentations saying officers should spend their time in the public interest and to give the common man access to government offices for restoring confidence of people through best performance.

He advised that offices should be open to all inquirers without prejudice to maintain an atmosphere of honor and respect in their sectors saying official would not allow the nation for making sect and religion to interfere in the performance of their duties.

He urged officers their subordinates should also be punctual and would also activate their subordinate district officers with the aim to remove backwardness of remote areas from best performance of officials.

He said that the quality of development projects and their timely completion was also the responsibility of the officers in the areas saying provincial government was also focused on providing employment to youth for reducing unemployment in the area.

Officers must ensure that competency and transparency are maintained in the recruitment process, he stressed.

He said the perception of corruption from development projects would be ended by collective efforts of officials and government.

"Good governance, transparency, service delivery, punctuality and access to public institutions are crucial for the success of any government", the CM said adding adherence to the constitution, law and regulations was also important.

Those officers will be encouraged at every level on best performances in the province, he concluded.