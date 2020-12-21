Provincial Secretary Agriculture visits MNSUA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Agriculture, Asad Rehman Gillani, paid visit to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Monday.

He inspected different development projects of the varsity including hydroponic, green house, vegetable nursery, drip irrigation system besides dry machinery.

He visited stalls of mango small tree system and various varieties of wheat.

Mr Gilani said that each one of us have to play role individually for betterment of the agriculture sector as Pakistan is an agricultural country.

The secretary informed that farmers could benefit from the ongoing Reserach in MNSUA.

Earlier MNSUA VC,Dr Asif Ali, briefed the secretary on varsity's current research projects.

Mr Gillani hailed the efforts of the varsity for farmers and community.