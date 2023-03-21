Provincial Secretary appoints 17 members of Market Committee for 3 years

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The 17 members of Market Committee Hyderabad elected Saleem Raza as Chairman and Muhammad Altaf Memon as Vice Chairman of the committee here on Tuesday for a tenure of 3 years.

The Deputy Commissioner, whose office supervised the election, has conveyed the results to Sindh Secretary Agriculture in this regard.

Earlier, the provincial secretary appointed 17 new members of the committee under the Agriculture Produce Market Act, 1939.

They include Mehru Khan Vighio, Fayaz Ali Dal, Kareem Dino, Imam Dino, Saleem Raza, Asghar Ali, Muhammad Baksh Behram, Muhammad Saleh and Muhammad Khan Urs as members on behalf of the farmers.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qayum Mughal, Jalaluddin Qureshi, Javed Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Altaf Memon and Waseem were appointed to represent the vegetable and fruit traders.

Likewise, for representation of the consumers the government appointed Azeem Behram and Allah Dino as the members.