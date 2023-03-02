UrduPoint.com

Provincial Secretary Chairs Meeting With District Monitoring Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 08:29 PM

On directives of Sindh Government and behalf of Chief Secretary Sindh ,nominated Chairman District Level Monitoring Committee Shaheed Benazirabad and Provincial Secretary Health Zulfiqar Ali Shah Thursday chaired a meeting of District Level Monitoring Committee at Commissioner's office

Addressing the meeting, the provincial secretary said that in order to provide relief to the general public, the provincial government nominated all secretaries as supervising officer Price Monitoring Committee at the district level in order to ensure the supply of eatable items at government fixed rates.

He said that supply of wheat flour and other items to public at government rates was his top priority.

He warned that hoarders and profiteers would not be given concession at any cost.

He was optimistic that traders would cooperate with divisional and district administration and would sell eatable items at government fixed price.

The secretary health instructed the district administration to set up Bachat Bazars at all tehsils of the district to extend relief to common man while all revenue officials would visit markets on daily basis to ensure price control on the items and submit weekly report in that regard.

He directed the district administration to activate the market committees, hold meetings and take immediate steps to set up Bachat Bazars.

He also directed officials of Food Department to ensure that wheat flour was sold at rate fixed by the government.

He also instructed to ensure that wheat was supplied to flour mills and chakki owners in adequate quantity.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari said that holy Month of Ramazan was approaching and for that purpose the expected increase in prices of essential items, the deputy commissioners of all the three district would adopt measures to control the prices in their districts to extend relief to public.

He said that the Revenue Officials of District Shaheed Benazirabad visited more than 4504 shops of flour, vegetables, grocery, milk and other items of daily use from January 1 to February 8, 2023 and reviewed the prices of different items.

During visits the revenue official imposed fine of Rs 2,75, 900 on more than 383 shops and outlets on the charges of overcharging and other reasons.

On the occasion, the officials of food department, price control committee and assistant commissioners informed the meeting that the actions taken to control overcharging and other violations in the markets.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner-1 SBA Division Subhash Chandar, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, District Food Controller Munawar Arain, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Mazhar Ali Shar, DSP Nisar Ahmed and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils.

