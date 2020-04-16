Provincial Secretary Cooperative visited wheat procurement center

Provincial Secretary Cooperative Ahmed Raza Sarwer visited wheat procurement center at Grain Market along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto here on Thursday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Cooperative Ahmed Raza Sarwer visited wheat procurement center at Grain Market along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto here on Thursday.

He reviewed distribution of gunny bags to growers and other administrative measures. He also met with the visiting farmers and talked to them about facilities being provided at procurement centers.

Additional Deputy Commissioners and District Foods Controller were also present at the center during visit of the provincial secretary.

Provincial Secretary Ahmed Raza said that Punjab government would procure every grain of wheat crop from the growers at the price fixed by the government.

He said facilities were being provided to the growers at the centers to avoid any undue delay.

He directed administration to take action against middle men to save growers from exploitation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto told that the wheat procurement process was being monitored to save farmers from any injustice and fatigue.

Provincial Secretary directed concerned staff to make the process transparent and no objection should be raised by the growers.