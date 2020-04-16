UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Secretary Cooperative Visited Wheat Procurement Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:59 PM

Provincial Secretary Cooperative visited wheat procurement center

Provincial Secretary Cooperative Ahmed Raza Sarwer visited wheat procurement center at Grain Market along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto here on Thursday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary Cooperative Ahmed Raza Sarwer visited wheat procurement center at Grain Market along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto here on Thursday.

He reviewed distribution of gunny bags to growers and other administrative measures. He also met with the visiting farmers and talked to them about facilities being provided at procurement centers.

Additional Deputy Commissioners and District Foods Controller were also present at the center during visit of the provincial secretary.

Provincial Secretary Ahmed Raza said that Punjab government would procure every grain of wheat crop from the growers at the price fixed by the government.

He said facilities were being provided to the growers at the centers to avoid any undue delay.

He directed administration to take action against middle men to save growers from exploitation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto told that the wheat procurement process was being monitored to save farmers from any injustice and fatigue.

Provincial Secretary directed concerned staff to make the process transparent and no objection should be raised by the growers.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Visit Price Ahmed Raza Market From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

16 minutes ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

31 minutes ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

2 hours ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

2 hours ago

Quarantine Center: 71 Tableeghi members sent home ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.