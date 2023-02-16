Provincial secretary directs to accelerate process for regularizing slums

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh's Secretary, Katchi Abadis, Muhammad Shafiq Mehisar has asked the officers of the relevant departments to gear up their efforts and provide required facilities in katchi abadis (slums) in all districts of Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh's Secretary, Katchi Abadis, Muhammad Shafiq Mehisar has asked the officers of the relevant departments to gear up their efforts and provide required facilities in katchi abadis (slums) in all districts of Hyderabad division.

Presiding over a meeting here at the office of the Commissioner Hyderabad Division on Thursday, he said that under the policy, Sindh government had decided to regularize the slums of the province with the provision of required facilities for the people.

In order to achieve the task, he said, district coordination committees had been formed under the chair of the deputy commissioners of all districts of the province. The DCs would identify the hurdles in regularizing the slums.

He asked the officers of the Department of Katchi Abadis to contact their respective deputy commissioners for settling issues and submit their performance report on monthly basis.

He said that so far 220 slums out of 387 had been notified in Hyderabad division, while process of notifying the remaining 167 was ongoing.

Out of the 220 notified slums, he said, "66 are in Hyderabad, 11 in Matiari, 13 in Jamshoro, four each in Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan, 39 in Thatta, 29 in Sujawal, 44 in Badin, and 10 in Dadu district.

"The process of notifying 167 slums in Hyderabad district, six in Matiair, nine in Jamshoro, 19 in Tando Allahyar, five in Tando Muhammad Khnan, nine in Thatta, eight each in Sujawal and Badin and 20 in Dadu district is ongoing." He emphasized the need for completion of the task of notifying all the slums of Hyderabad division at the earliest so that ownership rights could be handed over to their residents.

Among others, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Regional Director Department of Katchi Abadis Kashif Khan also attended the meeting.