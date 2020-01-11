Provincial Secretary for Human Rights goes missing

Provincial Secretary for Human rights Badar Jameel has gone missing .His family says that he went to the office a day before but never returned. Badar Jamil is missing along with his driver and both could not be contacted by Mobile phones.

Badar Jamil is missing along with his driver and both could not be contacted by mobile phones.SSP South Sheraz Nazeer maintains that they are being searched. Badar Jameel was a resident of South District.

He went on to say that location of Badar Jamil was spotted in District Central and police have been informed about it whereas the Special assistant for human rights states that secretary of his department is missing from last day.

5 days prior, anti-corruption had launched an investigation against Badar Jameel. He was already on bail from the Federal investigation Agency (FIA). Officials from the Anti-corruption denied the allegations and claimed that they have not arrested him. According to the sources, Badar Jamil is accused of siphoning off millions of rupees from the national exchequer.