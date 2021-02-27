Provincial secretary reviews development projects

Provincial Secretary for Special Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bukahri on Saturday visited the city and reviewed various schemes

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Secretary for Special Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bukahri on Saturday visited the city and reviewed various schemes.

During his visit, he was briefed about the ongoing projects, including clean and green programme, besides operation against encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner Asiya Gul, and other officers were also present.

on this occasion, Javed Iqbal said the Punjab government had an effective policy for education, health, cleanliness and development projects.

He directed that all developments projects and public welfare schemes in the district be completed in time.