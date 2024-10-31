Provincial Secretary sports chairs meeting on National Games

Provincial Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Abdul Aleem Lashari has said that Provincial Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr has instructed that all resources should be used for sports activities as per international level.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024)

In the meeting, held at Sindh Sports board Hostel, the Provincial Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs said that we want youth to be exposed to the talents in sports activities. He added that the National Games will be organized in the month of February, the date of which will be announced soon. He said, that Sindh Games will start from Hyderabad, in this regard, they are going to start a program called Youth Hunt.

He further added that the government of Sindh has formulated a new procedure for applying for financial support for sports clubs and sports organizations. He added that all clubs and organizations applying for sports activities and sponsorship should submit their applications to the Sports Officer of the concerned District as per the SOPs issued by the District Sports Officer.

After verification, the District Sports Officer will send the application along with his/her opinion regarding the credibility of the applicant association to the Director of Sports. Later, after receiving the suggestions and opinions of the concerned officer, the Director of Sports will send the application along with his recommendations to the Provincial Secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

After which, the Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs will give a final decision and this decision will be immediately followed by further orders. He said that all possible support will be provided to the youth in relation to sports so that they are engaged in positive activities.

The Meeting was attended by the Director Sindh Sports Board Imdad Ali Abro, District Sports Officer Maryam Keerio and different district sports officers of Division.

