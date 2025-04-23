Provincial Secretary Taha Ahmed Faruqui visits Autism Center, Special Education Complex

Provincial Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Tauha Ahmed Faruqui, visited the C-Arts Autism Center in Shaheed Benazirabad to review its management

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Provincial Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Tauha Ahmed Faruqui, visited the C-Arts Autism Center in Shaheed Benazirabad to review its management.

He was accompanied by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sindh, Ghulam Qadir Chandio. During the visit, Dr Irum and Dr Syed Idrees provided a detailed briefing about the Autism Center, Shaheed Benazir Abad.

Expressing satisfaction over the management and establishment, the Provincial Secretary stated that services should be started soon to provide much-needed support to local children with Autism. MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio remarked that the Autism Center is a gift from the Sindh Government for the people of Nawabshah.

Regional Director of DEPD, Ghulam Murtaza Channar, welcomed the Provincial Secretary and other distinguished guests and facilitated a tour of the Special Education Complex.

The complex currently houses three institutions where over 300 children are receiving education and training. The Provincial Secretary interacted warmly with the children, encouraged both the students and teachers, and praised the efforts of Regional Director Channar and his team for their efficient management, urging them to continue their hard work.

The Secretary also visited the NDF (National Disability & Development Forum) Rehabilitation Center for children with disabilities in Nawabshah. He assessed the various facilities provided to special children.

On this occasion, Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan, gave a detailed briefing on the rehabilitation services offered, including physiotherapy, psychotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and early childhood education (ECE).

Tauha Ahmed Faruqui praised the efforts of NDF Pakistan and stated that the rehabilitation of children with disabilities is a major challenge in Sindh. However, the Sindh Government is committed to this important responsibility and is pleased to collaborate with NDF and other NGOs in underdeveloped areas of the province to provide free and quality services to children with disabilities. MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio emphasized that persons with disabilities are not separate from society but equal members of it.

He acknowledged that although complete treatment for disability may not be possible, effective rehabilitation efforts can significantly help manage it.He highlighted the need to offer dignity and opportunities to children with intellectual disabilities beyond therapy alone.

He commended the joint efforts of DEPD and NDF in this vital mission and stressed that collaborative planning is key to identifying solutions to the challenges faced by children with intellectual disabilities and their families.

Additionally, the Provincial Secretary visited the Special Education Center on Daur Road and the Pir Zakri Center in Sakrand. At the Sakrand center, he reviewed the construction progress of a new building, which was approved due to the interest and efforts of MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio.He instructed that the construction work be completed soon and the facility be made operational.

On the occasion DEPD Deputy Secretary Aitbar Hussain Buriro, Director Qamar Shahid Siddiqui, Nisar Ahmed Brohi, Principal Murad Ali Jamali, Adnan Mahar, Abdul Rahim Tanwari, President of Pakistan Down Syndrome Association Saira Lashari, NDF Program Manager Tariq Hussain Channar, and others were also present.