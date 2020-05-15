Provincial secretary terms safety against pandemic collective responsibility

Punjab Secretary for Mines & Minerals Amir Ejaz Akbar Friday termed safety from coronavirus pandemic a collective responsibility, saying that the provincial government was taking practical measures to contain it

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary for Mines & Minerals Amir Ejaz Akbar Friday termed safety from coronavirus pandemic a collective responsibility, saying that the provincial government was taking practical measures to contain it.

He was speaking at a review meeting on pandemic, availablity of commodities cheaply, wheat purchasing, locust attack and flood situation at DC office here. The secretary said that best facilities should be extended to coronavirsus patients at Tayyip Erdogan Hospital besides steps for safety of medical staff.

He stated that target of buying wheat should also be met in addition to timely payments to farmers.

About locust attack in the district, Amir ordered to initiate collaborative efforts to minimize losses to crops.

The secretary directed the district administration to take stricter actions against hoarders and profiteers in the Holy month of Ramazan.

He told the meeting to strengthen embankments and monitor the flood situation closely before it hit the river.

Briefing the secretary, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjad Suhaib Tareen said that only 39 patients were admitted with the health facility at the moment, adding that several patients had recovered so far.

He informed that 69 percent target of wheat purchase has been achieved and gunny bags were disbursed among farmers transparently.

About price checking mechanism, the DC told that price magistrate were monitoring rates of commodities on daily basis to provide relief to masses.

He informed that FIRs have been logged against profiteers besides imposition of fines.

Swarm of locust has moved towards Multan today after one day from Muzaffargarh, he concluded.