Provincial secretary terms safety against pandemic collective responsibility

Provincial Secretary for Mines and Minerals, Amir Ejaz Akbar termed safety from coronavirus pandemic a collective responsibility saying that Punjab government was taking practical measures to contain it

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary for Mines and Minerals, Amir Ejaz Akbar termed safety from coronavirus pandemic a collective responsibility saying that Punjab government was taking practical measures to contain it.

Speaking at a review meeting on pandemic at DC office here on Friday, he said that best facilities should extended to coronavirus patients at Tayyip Erdogan Hospital besides steps for safety of medical staff.

He advised people to adopt SOPs before leaving home for a necessary work adding that wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizers were of much importance to refrain from viral disease.

Briefing the secretary, Deputy Commissioner Amjad Suhaib said that several patients had recovered so far.

He stated that all facilities were available at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, DHQ and THQ of the district.

