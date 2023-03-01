UrduPoint.com

Provincial Secretary Visits DG Health Office

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023

Provincial Secretary visits DG Health office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Secretary Health Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah visited the office of Director General Health Sindh here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Sindh government was paying full attention to the health sector and all possible measures are being taken to solve the problems faced by the health department.

The Director Health Dr Farooq Laghari briefed the Secretary Health regarding the performance of the department and also informed about the problems faced by the department.

Syed Zulfiqar Shah said that the issues of the department are genuine and will be solved soon.

Secretary Health also planted a sapling in the premises of DG Health office in connection with the promotion of plantation.

