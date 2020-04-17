UrduPoint.com
Provincial Secretary Visits Wheat Purchase Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

Provincial secretary visits wheat purchase center

Women Development Department Secretary Ambreen Raza and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Asghar Joya on Friday visited wheat purchase center at Barki and reviewed arrangements made for wheat procurement campaign.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Women Development Department Secretary Ambreen Raza and Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Asghar Joya on Friday visited wheat purchase center at Barki and reviewed arrangements made for wheat procurement campaign.

According to official sources here, during visit the secretary reviewed application receiving process besides checking other arrangements made at the center to facilitate farmers. The staff working at the center thoroughly briefed about the process and method of receiving applications.

She also reviewed precautionary measures taken with regard to ensure social distancing under prevailing situation of corona virus. The Secretary expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the center. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem was also present.

The application receiving process to get gunny bags will continue till April 19 whereasgunny bags distribution process will start from April 20, sources added.

