Open Menu

Provincial Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference To Be Held On Sept 22

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Provincial Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference to be held on Sept 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference to be held on September 22 at 5 pm in Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo Auditorium, Liaquat Memorial library, opposite Liaquat National Hospital here.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is expected to the chief Guest and notables from all walks of life especially politicians, diplomats, Ulema, Mashaikh, scholars and other prominent personalities will attend the conference.

Related Topics

Sindh September Murad Ali Shah All From

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

2 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

4 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

7 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

8 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

8 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

9 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

9 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan