Provincial Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference to be held on Sept 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference to be held on September 22 at 5 pm in Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo Auditorium, Liaquat Memorial library, opposite Liaquat National Hospital here.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is expected to the chief Guest and notables from all walks of life especially politicians, diplomats, Ulema, Mashaikh, scholars and other prominent personalities will attend the conference.