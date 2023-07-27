Open Menu

Provincial Selection Board-II Meeting On July 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

The meeting of the provincial selection board - II will be held on July 31 under the chair of Chief Secretary Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The meeting of the provincial selection board - II will be held on July 31 under the chair of Chief Secretary Sindh.

According to the notification, the selection board will consider promotion cases of officers of BPS 18 to BPS 19.

The board headed by Sindh Chief Secretary with the chairman, planning and development board Sindh, senior member board of revenue Sindh and Secretary (Services) SGA&CD as its members.

All members have been requested to attend the meeting on the given date and time.

Related Topics

Sindh July

Recent Stories

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

14 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

14 minutes ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

15 minutes ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

14 minutes ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

16 minutes ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

16 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

40 minutes ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

45 minutes ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

45 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts ..

Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts on African Continent - Putin

45 minutes ago
 US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

44 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD proj ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD projects

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan