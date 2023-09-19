Open Menu

Provincial Selection Board-II Meeting To Be Called Soon

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 09:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Punjab and Secretary Services assured Provincial Management Service (PMS) Association President Naveed Shahzad that the meeting of Provincial Selection Board-II (PSB) will be called soon.

According to the PMS spokesperson, Naveed Shahzad held a meeting with the ACS and Secretary Services and requested them to call the PSB-II meeting at the earliest. He said a large number of seats were lying vacant across the province.

The Secretary Services assured Naveed Shahzad that details of vacant posts would be sent to the admin wing of the S&GAD within few days. Moreover the PSB-II meeting would be held in this month, he added.

