Provincial summit calls for collective action to advance protection of transgender community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Blue Veins, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department and the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), successfully organized the Provincial Transgender Persons (Health, Protection, and Rights) Summit in Peshawar.

The event served as a groundbreaking platform for dialogue, policy discussion, and collaborative action to advance the health, protection, and rights of transgender persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The summit was hosted by Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Government of KP.

Advocate Ihtesham Khan, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, attended as Guest of Honour, alongside key government officials, health professionals, law enforcement representatives, human rights advocates, civil society leaders, academic experts, and members of the transgender community from across the province.

Distinguished participants included Mr. Saleem Khan, Director General Health KP, Ms. Aneela Naz, Assistant Inspector General Police (Gender), representatives from NADRA, education Department, Health Department, religious scholars, academia, and National and Provincial Human Rights Institutions. A large number of transgender persons participated in the event, sharing their lived experiences, challenges, and recommendations for future reforms.

A key highlight of the summit was the formal launch of the research study “Stigma Associated with Transgender Persons Living with HIV” and the “Guidelines for Healthcare Providers”, developed by Blue Veins in collaboration with the NCHR.

These resources aim to sensitize and train healthcare providers in delivering non-discriminatory, inclusive services to transgender individuals, particularly those living with HIV.

The findings and guidelines were presented to the Director General Health and Advisor to the Chief Minister for inclusion in provincial health protocols and training curriculums.

Minister Qasim Ali Shah reiterated the government’s stance, stating that our government has made clear commitments to safeguarding the rights of transgender persons.

Through policy and legislative reform, we aim to eliminate stigma, create equal opportunities, and build a safer, healthier KP for everyone.

Advocate Ihtesham Khan, Advisor to CM on Health, added: “Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. We are committed to enhancing transgender healthcare services, including HIV treatment and prevention, through dedicated clinics, trained staff, and supportive environments.”

Tariq Javed, Commissioner of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), remarked:

“Transgender rights are a litmus test for our human rights commitments. The NCHR stands firmly with the transgender community and calls for urgent implementation of comprehensive legal safeguards to protect their dignity and well-being.”

Transgender leaders Arzu Khan and Farzana Riaz expressed their appreciation.

They said that this summit was not just symbolic—it was transformative. It gave us a seat at the table, where decisions about our health, lives, and rights are being made. We thank the organizers for this long-overdue recognition.

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager at Blue Veins, emphasized the need for collective action

He said improving the lives of transgender persons requires a multisectoral, intersectional approach that addresses healthcare, legal identity, protection, and socioeconomic inclusion.

This summit is a call to action for all sectors to coordinate, respond, and reform with urgency and compassion, Qamar added.

The summit concluded with a shared resolution to strengthen policy implementation, expand transgender-specific health services, promote anti-discrimination practices, and institutionalize consultation with the transgender community in all relevant government decision-making processes.

This landmark summit marks a critical step forward in ensuring the dignity, health, and human rights of transgender persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sets the foundation for inclusive, responsive governance moving forward.