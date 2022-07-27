Provincial Task Force Committee for protection of human rights become functional

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday constituted Provincial Task Force Committee (PTFC) for protection of human rights aiming to provide genuine rights to residents as per requirements of international laws and improve living standards of the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday constituted Provincial Task Force Committee (PTFC) for protection of human rights aiming to provide genuine rights to residents as per requirements of international laws and improve living standards of the people.

The decision was made during the first meeting of PTFC chaired by Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai in Peshawar Secretariat here. The meeting was attended by Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan, Secretary Law Masud Ahmed, Secretary Labour Roohullah, and Additional Secretary Home Mohammad Javed and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed constitution of the committee, investigation procedures, aims and objectives and future strategy over the protection of human rights in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai directed quarters concerned to put a complaint box and aired toll free numbers on district level so that people could lodge their grievances to provincial government easily.

He said that awareness campaigns should also be launched to teach people how they can approach provincial government through PTFC.

The committee should submit its report on a quarterly basis after analyzing performance of entire districts on which government would work for bringing improvement in human rights.

The Provincial Law Minister also addressed the meeting and said that all the decisions should be implemented in all the districts of the province in letter and spirit. He said that all the labourers should be provided minimum of Rs 26,000 wages per month while the working hours had been fixed at eight hours.

He directed officers concerned to take stern action against those organizations either government or private who were violating the law.