Provincial Task Force Meeting Held To Discuss Second Wave Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Provincial task force meeting held to discuss second wave of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said high profile meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held to discuss handling of second wave of the pandemic and latest situation in the province.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood directed heath department to identify coronavirus hotspots for micro lockdown.

He said that meeting was briefed that Hazara and Chitral districts were hard hit areas with numerous cases reported from various areas.

Bangash said special focus was being given to Chitral and steps were being taken for provision of extra testing kits advised.

He said that Secretary Health department had been directed to visit Chitral and assess the situation personally.

The meeting directed health department to enhance capacity of hospitals to meet any alarming situation and increase testing capacity for COVID-19.

He said the meeting decided to close all marquees,markets and restaurants by 10pm night.

He said that massive public awareness campaign being conducted about SOPs to stop the virus spread.

