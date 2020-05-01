Provincial Task Force meets to take stock of latest corona situation in KP

A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here took stock of the latest coronavirus situation with special focus on the increasing number of positive cases and deaths in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here took stock of the latest coronavirus situation with special focus on the increasing number of positive cases and deaths in the province.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the implementation of lockdown and social distancing measures, and their effectiveness in containing the mass scale outbreak of corona pandemic as well as its negative impacts on economic activities.

The forum discussed various options and proposals to devise an effective, safe and workable strategy for the upcoming days.

Provincial ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai and Advisor to the CM Ajmal Wazir, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Provincial Police Chief Sanaullah Abbassi, relevant administrative secretaries and representatives of relevant civil and military bodies attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the shops already allowed to operate would be monitored strictly and in case of non-compliance, those concerns would be sealed instead of imposing fines.

It was agreed in the meeting that opening of the essential businesses would be conditional to the strict implementation of SOPs.

The forum decided that the strategy for the upcoming days would be devised in consultation with other provinces and the Federal Government in the next meeting of National Coordination Committee, however, final decision would be taken keeping in view the peculiar ground realities of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government was fighting on two different fronts simultaneously; on one hand people had to be protected from the corona pandemic and on the other they had to be guarded against hunger.

"All the decisions of the government being taken in the prevailing situation are meant for the safety of the general public", the chief minister said, urging the public to extend full cooperation to the government in that regard.

He said there had been a remarkable coordination and cooperation of the Pakistan Army with the civil administration in the corona situation, and hoped that with the close coordination of all the stakeholders, the situation would be dealt with in an effective manner.