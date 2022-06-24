UrduPoint.com

Provincial Task Force On Polio Eradication Reviews Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 09:01 AM

Provincial task force on polio eradication reviews initiatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Thursday chaired a meeting of Provincial task force on polio eradication to review the ongoing initiatives in the province in that regard.

Member Provincial Assembly and Chairperson Standing Committee on Health Rabia Basri, concerned Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Pakistan Army and Police officials, DG Health, Coordinator EOC including UNICEF, WHO and other partners attended the meeting.

The taskforce discussed the way forward and effective measures in the context of recently surfaced cases.

The meeting was informed that more than 2.5 million children will be vaccinated in the anti-polio campaign starting from June 27 to July 3.

The meeting was told that total of 11389 teams including 62 mobile teams, 669 fixed, 558 transit, 70 roaming teams, 2780 area in-charges and 14 thousand security personnel will participate in the anti-polio campaign.

In order to make the anti-polio campaign a success an awareness campaign will be launched on the tv, radio and social media.

Chief Secretary said all resources should be used for eradication of polio and make sure every children under the age of five should be given vaccine.

He said that services of religious scholars should be sought for the success of anti-polio campaigns, adding special attention should be paid to sensitize union councils of southern districts.

All the stakeholders need to work together to eradicate polio, the secretary stressed.

