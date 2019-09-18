UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Task Force To Promote NAP Implementation

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

Provincial Task Force to promote NAP implementation

The Provincial Task Force for the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been working to improve the human rights situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Provincial Task Force for the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been working to improve the human rights situation in the country.

Talking to APP, an official of the Ministry of Human Rights Wednesday said that the team of Provincial Task Force would boost and promote the implementation of National Action Plan for human rights.

He said that the provincial task force on human rights has been working to strengthen and establish national human rights institutions to implement UN human rights treaties .

Provincial task force has been working in provincial departments on education, social welfare, planning and development and law and parliamentary affairs departments, he added.

He said that National Action Plan consists of six thematic areas of interventions including policy and legal reforms, access to justice, strengthening and establishing national human rights institutions, implementation of UN human Rights .

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Education

Recent Stories

Chinese chronic pain reliever begins clinical tria ..

8 minutes ago

ITP to take stern action against motorists using L ..

8 minutes ago

Eight acre state land retrieved in Khanewal

8 minutes ago

Airbus ups estimate of 20-year demand for new plan ..

8 minutes ago

Erdogan says 3m refugees could be returned to Syri ..

8 minutes ago

Post-typhoon blackout raises disaster prep questio ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.