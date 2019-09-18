Provincial Task Force to promote NAP implementation

The Provincial Task Force for the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been working to improve the human rights situation in the country

Talking to APP, an official of the Ministry of Human Rights Wednesday said that the team of Provincial Task Force would boost and promote the implementation of National Action Plan for human rights.

He said that the provincial task force on human rights has been working to strengthen and establish national human rights institutions to implement UN human rights treaties .

Provincial task force has been working in provincial departments on education, social welfare, planning and development and law and parliamentary affairs departments, he added.

He said that National Action Plan consists of six thematic areas of interventions including policy and legal reforms, access to justice, strengthening and establishing national human rights institutions, implementation of UN human Rights .