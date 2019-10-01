Provincial tax receipts up by 20 percent: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yusafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yusafzai on Tuesday said that provincial Excise and Taxation Department has registered 20 percent increase in tax recovery during the current fiscal year which is 103 percent of the targets assigned to the taxation recovery officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yusafzai on Tuesday said that provincial Excise and Taxation Department has registered 20 percent increase in tax recovery during the current fiscal year which is 103 percent of the targets assigned to the taxation recovery officials.

Addressing media during a briefing on one year performance of Excise and Taxation Department here, Shaukat Yusafzai said the department secured Rs 800million from the cases it filed against various departments in different courts. Similarly, it also seized Rs1.8billion narcotics during different raids across the province.

The department has now its own police stations where it was investigating cases of different nature.

He said that smart cards were being introduced for the employees of Excise Department which would further improve its performance and provision of facilities to the people.

To a query he said that legislation has been enacted for controlling the menace of ice drug. Last year 154 drug peddlers were arrested and huge quantum of narcotics was seized from their possession.

To a question he said the province depends on the federation for 80 percent of its revenue receipts.

To another question he said the BRT project is likely to be completed by the end of October and admitted the mistake the PTI government committed about completion of the project within six months time.

Commenting on doctors' strike, the Minister claimed that the present government gave various incentives to the doctors and engineers. He recalled that there was a time when doctors and engineers were used to pikoras in Khyber Bazaar after completion of their studies as there was no job for them.

He clearly stated that the government would not allow forty/fifty people to make hostage the entire province. He announced provision of health cards to all the people of the province by next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Excise and Taxation, Zafar Ali Shah said that we are trying that the province generates its own resources and becomes financially autonomous. We are going for online excise and taxation system in the province.

We improved capacity building of the department by utilizing the confiscated vehicles in the province.