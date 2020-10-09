UrduPoint.com
Provincial Tourism Department Approved Baqar Lake Beautification Plan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Managing Director Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh Friday said that the provincial government approved the proposal of beautification plan of Baqar Lake resort of Chotyarion reservoir and soon work would be started.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Baqar Lake resort, he said Chotyarion reservoir was one of the attractive recreational spots for tourists, therefore, STDC has prepared a mega plan for development of tourism in the area.

Under the mega development plan, he informed that resorts, motel and residential areas would be developed at Chotyarion reservoir so that this tourist and recreational spot could be able to host large number of tourists.

Eminent researcher and writer Nawaz Kumbhar informed that a tourists guide of the area has been prepared with details of all recreational points of the area while a research book was also under preparation.

