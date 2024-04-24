- Home
- Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan visits general bus stand, inspects facilities
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan visited the general bus stand here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan visited the general bus stand here on Wednesday.
Secretary Transport Punjab Ahmad Javed Qazi accompanied the minister.
The minister inquired from the passengers in the buses about the fare charged by the transporters and said that the fare list for all cities and district should be displayed at a prominent place outside every bus/wagon stand. He said that legal action would be taken against the transporters violating the fare lists.
He strictly directed the District Regional Transport Authority to enforce the government fixed fares in the transports.
He said that unfit vehicles will not be allowed to run on the road. In this regard, a regular campaign is also being started.
The minister said that unfit vehicles are also one of the main reasons for road accidents so such types of vehicles should not be allowed to come on roads. He also inspected the facilities in the passenger lounge.
RTA Secretary Ahmad Raza briefed the provincial minister about the implementation of fares at the general bus stand, presence of fans and water in the waiting area as well as cleanliness and afforestation. Assistant administrator Rana Habibullah and other officers and transporters were also present.
