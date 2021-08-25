Provincial Vigilance Committee for Human Rights Sindh dissolved

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai Wednesday ordered dissolution of Provincial Vigilance Committee for Human Rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai Wednesday ordered dissolution of Provincial Vigilance Committee for Human Rights.

A notification in this regard was issued by Secretary Human Rights Department, Sindh, said a statement issued here.

Surendar Valasai said that Provincial Vigilance Committee for Human Rights would be revamped and re-established for more vibrant role in Sindh government's efforts for protecting human rights as per the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.