Provincial Vigilance Committee For Human Rights Sindh Dissolved

Wed 25th August 2021 | 07:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai Wednesday ordered dissolution of Provincial Vigilance Committee for Human Rights.

A notification in this regard was issued by Secretary Human Rights Department, Sindh, said a statement issued here.

Surendar Valasai said that Provincial Vigilance Committee for Human Rights would be revamped and re-established for more vibrant role in Sindh government's efforts for protecting human rights as per the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

