Provision Basic Facilities Of Life To Public Top Priorities Of Govt: DC Pishin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Ahmed Qazi On Monday said that keeping in mind the welfare of the people, providing all the basic facilities of life to public is one of the top priorities of government.
He said that these public welfare sectors would be made active on a permanent basis and monitored, because the development and prosperity of the nation depends on the quality of life. He expressed these views while discussing the establishment of the E-Center established in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Qazi Mansoor said that the establishment of the E-Center is intended to reduce the burden on the relevant government institutions, and the public is being provided with facilities and possible information in this regard.
He directed that all possible steps should be taken to promote more quality facilities in the district and it is necessary for all relevant departments to be present in the E-Center.
He further said that due to the lack of institutions connected to the e-center and the increasing population, problems are also enhancing. However, to overcome these problems, every possible effort will be made to make the e-center active on a permanent basis and very soon, more better steps to be taken in this regard and the district can be presented as a model, he noted.
