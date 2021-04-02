Provision of 3G, 4G internet services in GB vital for tourism promotion in Northern Areas: Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the provision of 3g and 4g internet services in Gilgit Baltistan were vital for exploiting the true potential of youth and promoting tourism in the area.

It will also help youth in getting online education and utilizing their capabilities through information technology besides benefitting from the potential of tourism, he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here for bringing about further improvement in connectivity in Gilgit Baltistan.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Ameen Gandapur, Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khursheed and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting deliberated on various projects and other related matters for bringing about further improvement in communication links and internet facilities in Northern Areas.

The prime minister said the present government was committed to the development of Gilgit Baltistan and has already approved a historic development package for GB, which will herald a new era of progress in the area.

He said as compared to past the present government was giving special attention to improve connectivity in Gilgit Baltistan and the government's commitment was also evident from 250% increase in the allocation of funds for communication links in the area.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Information Technology, Special Communications Organization (SCO) and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to continue to strive for improved connectivity in Gilgit.

