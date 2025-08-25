Provision of affordable electricity to GB people top priority: Awais Leghari

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on the 100 MW Solarization Project in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Steering Committee, constituted on the directives of the Prime Minister, is fully functional and working towards the timely execution of the project, said a press release.

He reaffirmed that the provision of affordable and environment-friendly electricity to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan remains a foremost priority of the government.

Highlighting the importance of renewable energy, Awais Leghari noted that the transition towards alternative energy sources is a pressing need of the time.

He underscored that the government is pursuing sustainable and long-term solutions to strengthen the country’s energy mix and ensure energy security.

The minister described the 100 MW Solarization Project in Gilgit-Baltistan as a landmark initiative in the journey of national progress. He stressed that the project will not only enhance energy availability for the local population but will also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and social development in the region.

The session was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Energy and other relevant institutions.

