Provision of all basic facilities to be ensured on community basis : Abdul Aziz Junejo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting of Junejo welfare Association Hyderabad, chaired by its president Abdul Aziz Junejo held at his residence here on Sunday.

According to a handout, notables of Junejo community Mansoor Qadir Junejo, Rustam Junejo, Barkat Ali junejo,Shaukat Ali Junejo,karim daad junejo and others attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Abdul Aziz Junejo said that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure provision of all basic amenities to the people of junejo community through hard working on community basis.

He said that no nation can prosper without education and for this purpose effort to be taken for the opening of schools in those areas which were still deprived of education.

Expressing dismay over tribal clashes Junejo said that tribal quarrels were very harmful and defaming the community. He stressed the need for resolving tribal disputes with mutual understanding. He said that the junejo welfare association endeavors to ensure provision of education on scholarships to talented students of junejo community. He also emphasized upon people of junejo community to come forward and become helping hand to each other for organizing mass-marriages of poor and destitute couples besides ensuring provision of health and education to community people.