ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the provision of all possible facilities to the small growers was among the foremost priorities of the present government.

He said the government's agricultural policy also reflected the government's commitment of facilitating the farmers, especially the small growers.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a review meeting regarding the country's agricultural production with special focus on the facilitation of small growers.

Minister for food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Minister for Energy Umar Ayub Khan, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Nadeem Babar, Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Yusuf Baig Mirza, Member National Assembly Asad Umar and senior officers attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that the provision of facilities to small growers would not only help enhance the local agricultural production but would also help check poverty, besides improving economic situation.

He directed to further increase the inter-provincial coordination so thatthe achievement of targets in agricultural sector, could be ensured.