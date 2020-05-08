Provision of all the facilities as per jail manual must be provided

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:40 PM

ATTOCKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Provision of all the facilities as per the jail manual must be provided to the prisoners and all must safe guarded against the Corona Virus and all measures must be taken in this context.

DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region Malik Shoukat Feroz said this during his visit to District Jail Attock. On the occassion Superintendent Attock Jail Sheikh Muhammad Ikram and Deputy Superintendent Malik Mustafa Ahmad was also present.

DIG visited different barracks , met prisoners and reviewed the arrangements and facilities being provided to the prisoners specially steps being taken to avoid spread of Corona Virus.

He directed the jail officers to ensure implementation of SOP ossued by the govt in context of Corona Virus .

DIG Prisons appreciated the efforts of the jail officers and other staff for ensuring better environment to the prisoners and emphasised upon them to maintain this standard in future also. Earlier Superintendent District Jail Sheikh Muhammad Ikram briefed the DIG about the facilities being provided to the prisoners .

