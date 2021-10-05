UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Amenities To People Priorities Of Govt: DC Duki

Tue 05th October 2021

Provision of amenities to people priorities of govt: DC Duki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Duki Muhammad Azeem Kakar on Tuesday said provision of basic amenities to the people was one of the priorities of the government for which all available resources were being utilized.

He expressed these views while chairing the quarterly Joint District Development Committee (JDDC) meeting of Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The progress of various projects was discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of People's Primary Health Care Initiative Balochistan, Local Government, Agriculture Department, Health Department, Labor Department, Irrigation Department, PHE, Zakat Committee, Municipal Committee and LSO' s representative.

The Joint District Development Committee (JDDC) of Executives was formed to coordinate rural support programs (RSPS), community bodies and local administration department during the meeting while this participatory planning approach provided a learning platform for all organizations.

He also appreciated the role of BRSP and thanked it for the cooperation in this regard.

