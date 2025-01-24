Open Menu

Provision Of Awareness To Officers On Modern Techniques Vital For Decision-making:Dr. Hidayatullah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Science (BUITEMS)'s professor Dr. Hidayatullah Khan on Friday said that provision of awareness to officers on modern techniques is important for decision-making.

He expressed these views while delivering a special lecture on the topic of decision-making and problem solving to the civil gazetted officers enrolled in the 42nd mid-career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Quetta.

He urged the officers to play their role for betterment of the departments and the country.

The participants took special interest in this lecture and asked questions. Dr. Hidayatullah gave satisfactory answers to all these questions and shed light on various aspects.

