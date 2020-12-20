Provision of basic amenities is part of PTI manifesto: KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that provision of the basic amenities of life to people and resolving their problems at their door steps were the important part of the manifesto of Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), said an official handout issued here Sunday.

Talking to a delegation from provincial assembly constituency PK-48 Mardan, he added that the incumbent government was not only committed but also taking result-oriented steps to this end from the very first day of its inception.

He has further stated that all the promises made to the public by PTI would be fulfilled and the present given was utilizing all the available resources for the purpose. PTI MPA from PK-48, Malik Shaukat Ali was leading the delegation.

The delegation discussed matters related to the public welfare schemes and problems faced by the general masses of the constituency with the chief minister.

The Chief Minister termed the entire province as his constituency and said that his government firmly believed in uniform development of all the areas of the province adding that no district and constituency would be ignored to the least in this regard.

He termed the provision of all the basic health services to the people at local level as the top priority area of his government and stated that a scheme for revamping all the hospitals at district level and provision of all the required staff and equipment therein was being executed in order to facilitate the public at their steps.

The chief minister said that work on a scheme worth Rs. 1.5 billion for the revamping and capacity building of Mardan hospitals was in progress and would be completed by June next year.

Mahmood Khan maintained and added that with the completion of the scheme, the people of Mardan would feel positive change in health sector.

On the demand of the delegation the Chief Minister announced the construction of roads in the constituency including six kilometers Babozai to Barat Khel Road and three kilometers Farash to Sawal Dher Road and directed the quarters concerned to prepare PC-1s of the schemes and submit the same to the competent forum for approval.