Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said that all resources would be utilized for the provision of basic amenities of lives to the people of the state for bringing socio economic changes and turn into a welfare oriented state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said that all resources would be utilized for the provision of basic amenities of lives to the people of the state for bringing socio economic changes and turn into a welfare oriented state.

He expressed these views while addressing a departmental briefing given by the Department of Local Government and Rural Development in the State metropolis.

He stressed the need for the construction of link roads, bridges, repair and rehabilitation of water supply schemes without any delay and assured that funds for this purpose would be increased for development at the door steps of the common man.

The Prime Minister said that steps would be taken to correct the past mistakes and merit would be ensured and people would see the change within six months. He said representations of women in local body's elections would be increased to shift power at gross root level.

Qayyum said that all resources would be channeled to make Azad Kashmir a prosperous state by putting into practice the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The AJK Prime Minister underlined the need for utilizing funds of local bodies in a transparent manner to address the problems of the people at local level. The Prime Minister directed to set a limit of at least two lakh rupees for small schemes and physical verification of water filtration plants installed across the state and added that he will not tolerate any kind of embezzlement in the schemes.

The Minister for Local government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Ejaz Ahmad Khan briefed the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir about the ongoing development schemes launched by the government for the wellbeing of the people.