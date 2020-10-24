RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Aviation has said that provision of basic amenities of life to the masses is the top priority of the led government.

He said this while inaugurating various development schemes on Saturday in Morgah including Dhok Mistrian water supply, new rooms at Ruby school and paved streets in area of Dhok Nawaz Galyat.

Sarwar said govt was well aware with the rights of masses and efforts are underway to provide clean drinking water and standard sanitation and sewerage system to masses on urgent basis.

He said concrete steps are being taken to complete public welfare development projects launched by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sarwar said that PDM is working on the agenda of enemies of Pakistan and trying to create conspiracies against national security, stability and economy but they would never be succeeded.

The Minister said the opposition parties were trying to halt accountability process against their bosses and it did not want development and stability in the country.

He advised the opposition that now the people of Pakistan are not going to be fooled by them so they should be patient for another three years.