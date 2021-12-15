UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Amenities To People Top Priority Of Govt: DC Kohlu

Wed 15th December 2021

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Wednesday said that provision of basic amenities to the people and timely completion of development projects was top priority of provincial government

He expressed these views while inspecting ongoing projects of Water Supply during his visit in the area.

Magsi said that the problem of water scarcity would be solved on priority basis saying in this regard, he was inspecting projects of water supplies in New Killi, Town Kohlu, Rehm Ali Marree, Degree College Kohlu, Marree Colony on receiving residents' complaints of these area.

On the occasion, Executive Engineer PHE Engineer Hanif Zarkon briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the sources of drinking water supply in the city and of ongoing new projects progress in detail.

Deputy Commissioner said that public complaints have been received regarding water scarcity in the city and directed the district administration and concerned departments to take steps on priority basis for immediate redressal of these complaints.

He said water supply projects would be shifted to solar energy with the aim to provide clean water to people.

He said that two constant projects were in the final stages of completion and with their completion the problem of water scarcity in the city to be solved 100 percent in the area.

Supply pipelines are being laid in various streets and adjacent areas to ensure supply of clean drinking water to residents at their doorsteps in the city.

Sub-Divisional Officer, Public Health Engineering Inayatullah Marree was also present on the occasion.

